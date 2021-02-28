Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCPD investigates homicide on Northwest Harlem Road

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Gould
One person killed at 115 NW Harlem Road
One person killed at 115 NW Harlem Road
Posted at 6:10 AM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 17:37:45-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man at 115 Northwest Harlem Road.

KCPD officers were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing and located a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The homicide victim — identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Dominick Troy — was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initially, police were told two people were inside the apartment when another person arrived and killed the victim.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The cause of death is being investigated and the cases remains open, but a person of interest has been identified.

This was the second homicide in less than two hours Sunday morning. Just across the Missouri River, less than two miles from where Troy was killed, someone was shot earlier near 12th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!