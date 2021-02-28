KCPD investigates homicide on Northwest Harlem Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man at 115 Northwest Harlem Road.

KCPD officers were called to the scene just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing and located a victim with life-threatening injuries.

The homicide victim — identified Tuesday as 34-year-old Dominick Troy — was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Initially, police were told two people were inside the apartment when another person arrived and killed the victim.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The cause of death is being investigated and the cases remains open, but a person of interest has been identified.

This was the second homicide in less than two hours Sunday morning. Just across the Missouri River, less than two miles from where Troy was killed, someone was shot earlier near 12th Street and Grand Boulevard.