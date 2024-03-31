Watch Now
Lifegate Church hosts Easter candy drop for kids with help of Kansas City Helicopters

Posted at 6:58 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 19:58:10-04

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Candy came raining down in Independence on Easter Sunday.

For about 500 kids at Lifegate Church, the Easter Bunny not only hopped but dropped candy with some help from Kansas City Helicopters.

"I expected more sour candy, but I didn't get as many as I liked,” said attendee Mason Gordon. 

Pastor Brian Gallardo and his wife Jillian said the event is their way of giving back to the community on Resurrection Sunday. 

They started the candy drop a few years ago as a fun way to bring kids and families to church while sharing the meaning of Easter.

"We made it about Jesus and candy for just a little bit,” Gallardo said. "The world is crazy upside down right now, but there is hope in Jesus.” 

