Lincoln College Preparatory Academy students walk out of school in protest of sexual harassment allegations

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Lincoln College Preparatory Academy students ended their school day early to send a strong message about accountability for any perpetrators of sexual harassment.

In the last half hour of their classes, students filled the front lawn of the school with signs advocating for victims of sexual harassment.

They chanted "no means no" and "we will not be silenced" as their sophomore classmate, Lorraine, prepared to read demands to school administrators.

Lorraine read in front of the students, "We need a policy in KCPS that better backs up our victims. There are so many victims in this school. They need to be heard. We all need to be heard."

Lorraine includes herself in that statement.

She said she was harassed by a classmate in middle school.

Lorraine said she didn't say anything until she found out she might not be the only one.

"The harasser was my friend for a little bit but after some time, he would ask me for nude photos and I kept telling him 'no,' and then he sent me a picture of himself." she said. "At the time, it was in 8th grade at Lincoln Middle."

After she got to high school and heard other victims' stories, Lorraine said she decided "enough was enough."

Lincoln Prep students say similar incidents have been shared with school administrators but there haven't been any consequences.

However, KCPS denies that. The district told KSHB 41 a student was extensively investigated and disciplined.

The district said they have specially-trained personnel who take these matters seriously.

KCPS cited policies on harassment and the procedures for making and investigating complaints.

Students still don't believe consequences are strict enough.

"The fear of having to walk into a place you're afraid to see the people you're supposed to be in community with is even more scary," a student said at the protest. "I can't imagine how the victims feel having to see their offender's face everyday."

Lincoln Prep students wanted to send a message loud and clear that there should be no tolerance for this behavior in or outside of school.

"Anybody who sees this on the news, if you're experiencing any sexual harassment, I want you to have walk outs just like this," a student said. "This happens to many times in America, in our schools and too many places, and that needs to stop now, immediately."

Full statement from KCPS:

All students and staff go through sessions concerning how to follow proper channels involving harassment, bullying and other behaviors.



School and district administrators have been in contact with students to hear & address their concerns while giving students a forum for their voice.



At KCPS, we prioritize the comprehensive well-being of all students, including their physical, emotional, and environmental safety. Through our Trauma Sensitive Schools Initiative, we are creating learning environments where students feel respected and heard.



We remain committed to working through these challenges together so that our school can be a place where everyone feels safe and supported in their learning. KCPS spokesperson

