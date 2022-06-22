Watch
Linn County, Kansas, volunteer firefighter dies from injuries sustained while fighting blaze

Posted at 3:59 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 18:00:56-04

A volunteer firefighter who was injured while fighting a blaze in Pleasanton, Kansas, on Tuesday has died.

The fire fighter was identified as Joshua Haynes.

He volunteered for the Linn County, Kansas, Rural District 1 Fire Department.

Haynes was battling a fire at the Carpenter Chiropractor Clinic when he suffered life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to the University of Kansas Hospital through air ambulance where he died on Wednesday.

Haynes leaves behind four children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but no foul play was immediately suspected.

