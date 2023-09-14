Linwood residents once again advised to boil water after crews strike water line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in as many weeks, residents of Linwood, Kansas, are being advised to boil their water.

The western Kansas City-area town self-imposed a boil water advisory on Wednesday, which the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recognized formally on Thursday.

On Sept. 5, residents were advised to boil their water after crews working on a waterline project struck a line. That advisory was lifted three days later after testing showed water quality had returned to normal levels.

This week’s boil water advisory comes after contractors once again struck the water line. The city posted Wednesday that residents were without water for a period of time.

This current boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice. Residents can learn more about the boil advisory on KDHE’s website.

