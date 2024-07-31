Lion House provides shelter, hope for homeless LGBTQ+ individuals in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lion House, a Kansas City nonprofit dedicated to providing rapid and transitional housing, has become a beacon of hope for those facing homelessness and the unique challenges of being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I was struggling a little bit differently, just because I was dealing with identity crisis as well," said Mary Jenkins, a mother of two.

Jenkins was referred to Lion House after struggling to find a place for her and her kids.

"There was moments where I felt lost, I felt hopeless, I felt like I didn't know what direction that I was going to turn," she said.

During the program, Jenkins had access to a variety of wraparound services.

James Moran, with the organization, said shelter is a growing need in Kansas City.

"Whether you're in our transitional housing program or rapid rehousing, you'll always have access to basic needs like food, clothing and basic hygiene items," Moran said.

The program is one of the only transitional homes that provides services to homeless individuals who identify as LGBTQ+.

"They provided things that are without words," Jenkins said. "For me, it wasn't just about the housing, they provided me with confidence that I had been missing because of the guilt and the shame that I was going through."

Lion House will soon open the doors of its new learning center to continue outreach. The site is currently under construction.

You can check out Lion House's website to learn more.

