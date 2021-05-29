Lions Club honors service members with American flags on Metcalf Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Host Lions Club is doing their part to honor service members who died this Memorial Day Weekend by putting up American Flags along Metcalf Avenue and Downtown OP.

"It's in memory of the people who have died defending this country and serving our country in other places around the world," said Brad Wolf, The Overland Park Host Lions Club.

They put up around 400 flags.

"It brings sort of a community unification and excitement. People tell us all the time that they are inspired when they drive and down Metcalf," Wolf said.

The club does this multiple times a year. On Saturday, they got help from veterans and Boy Scout Troops.

"We are remembering them in our own little special way," Ian Reed, Boy Scout Troop 425 said.

Reed said it's the least they can do to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"Just come together and just bond over even the smallest little things like putting up these flags," Reed said.

The flags will be up until Tuesday.

