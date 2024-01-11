Liquor stores increasing nonalcoholic beverage options this Dry January

LENEXA, Kan. — If you’re looking for nonalcoholic options to fuel your dry January journey — try your local liquor store.

Justin’s of Lenexa had a small nonalcoholic section in 2023 and it sold out fast. So for 2024, they’ve expanded to an aisle full of wine, seltzer, spirit replacements and other nonalcoholic ways to drink.

“We have had more of a demand and questions online. And people coming in that know we have this product, they're picking up more. We have customers that come in and buy three or four bottles at a time,” said Elektra Matchette, the NA rep for Justin’s of Lenexa.

Sip Steady provided Nielsen survey numbers to KSHB. In 2023, 29% of consumers took part in Dry January. For 2024, 44% said they were very likely or likely to take part again.

Justin’s nonalcoholic representative wants people to know they can start their dry journey easy and with options.

“I want to see people healthy and well and make mindful choices and we have excellent options. To start easy, it may help to just grab a bitters, add it to some soda water,” said Matchette.

Sip Steady said their clients are in various liquor stores on the Kansas side of the metro. Some major nationwide grocery stores, such as Target and Hy-Vee, also have embraced the NA trend. Those options are located within or close to the alcohol section.

Sip Steady has a mocktail mixology event on Saturday, Jan. 13 at Paradise Garden Club. You can find more information online here.

