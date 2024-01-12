List of indoor options for Kansas City families on cold weather days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the winter season takes grip on Kansas City, families are looking for indoor activities to get out of the house, but keep them out of the extreme cold. Here’s a list of places prepared for indoor activities.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City.

Multiple locations throughout the metro

Normally, the Boys and Girls Clubs open for child care before and after school. On many snow days, like Wednesday and Friday this week, the clubs readjust to remain open all day. Trained staff watch children, feed them meals, and walk them through educational programs. A membership costs $25 per month. Boys and Girls Clubs offer scholarships and discounts for families with multiple children.

The Regnier Family Wonderscope Children’s Museum of Kansas City

433 East Red Bridge Road, Kansas City, Mo.

Located in the Red Bridge Shopping Center, Wonderscope is a museum full of hands-on exhibits to encourage STEAM - science, technology, engineering, arts, and math - learning for children and their parents. Admission is $16 per child, but annual memberships for families are available.

Nana’s Town

111 South Main Street, Spring Hill, Ks.

The town-themed indoor play center helps children engage with their imagination. Day passes to Nana's Town begin at $11. Monthly memberships are available as well.

Science City

30 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, Mo.

Located inside Union Station, Science City gives children a hands-on experience with engineering, coding, biology and other segments of science. Weekday admission is $15, the price increases by $1 on weekends. There is also a planetarium at the venue.

Kaleidoscope

2500 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Mo.

Owned by Hallmark, Kaleidoscope offers a creative outlet for children and families. The facility is located in Crown Center. The group accepts reservations for 50-minute sessions. Admission is free.

KidScape

8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Ks.

This exhibit allows children to travel through time to learn about history. The interactive experience is located in the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center. Admission is $4 for children and $6 for adults. There is no admission fee on March 14.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center and Sea Life Kansas City

2475 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108

Two attractions come together in Crown Center. LEGOLAND offers millions of bricks for guests to build with. Sea Life is an aquarium. Combo tickets begin at $30.

The College Basketball Experience

1401 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64106

Connected to the T-Mobile Center, The College Basketball Experience allows visitors to play different basketball games. The facility includes the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. Tickets cost $16 for children and $18 for adults. There are discounts for active military members and seniors.

Kanga’s Playcenter

19700 East Jackson Drive, Suite G, Independence, Mo.

Kanga’s lets children run, climb, jump through various indoor play places. The goal is to keep children active. A day pass costs $13.50 for most children.

Several other venues offer a waterpark, trampolines, or arcade-style entertainment options. They include PowerPlay, Urban Air, Sky Zone Trampoline Park, Main Event, and Great Wold Lodge.