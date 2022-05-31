Live Blog: Thunderstorms, flooding impact travel in Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 6:41 a.m. | Westbound Interstate 670 at Genessee has reopened after the semi was moved from the crash location and crews began working to tow it away.

The next round of widespread thunderstorms is expected between 8-9 a.m.

The rain has become more scattered in the KC area. The next round of widespread rain and T-Storms arrives 8-9 AM. If you don't know the depth of flowing water..."Turn Around Don't Drown."@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/H5CJuqB61i — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 31, 2022

Although rain has become more scattered for the time being, drivers are still asked to use caution when on the roads.

VIDEO: Two cars appeared to have spun out and are now in the shoulder facing oncoming traffic on I-35 northbound near Front Street in KCMO. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/1seCBsHlN2 — Charlie Keegan (@CharlieKeegan41) May 31, 2022

Evergy now is reporting 10,686 customers experiencing outages.

6:00 a.m. | Thunderstorms have brought flooding to the Kansas City area, causing ponding on roadways and portions of Interstate 70, according to the National Weather Service.

A Flood Watch will remain in place in the metro today and tonight.

Amid the wet weather, a multi-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate 670 westbound at Genessee Street. A semi was jackknifed in the crash.

An additional crash was reported along 69 Highway Southbound past 103rd Street.

Interstate 35 Northbound Past West Pennway Street was flooded this morning.

Amid the threat of flooding, KSHB 41 Meteorologist Jeff Penner provides safety tips to those venturing through the storms.

Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms today through Wednesday. Flooding of creeks, rivers and streams and flash flooding are the main threats. If you don't know the depth of flowing water..."Turn Around Don't Drown."@kshb41 pic.twitter.com/XByEON5Anl — Jeff Penner (@JeffPennerKSHB) May 31, 2022

Evergy reports 84 power outages impacting 6,459 customers.

