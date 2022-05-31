Flood Watch today and tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Flood Watch is in effect today and tonight from around KC and south

"Turn around don't drown."

Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms today through Wednesday

Much nicer Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times, now-10 AM and after 3 PM. In between 10 AM and 3 PM it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. High: 77°

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy a times. Flooding and flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. Low: 58°

Wednesday: Much cooler with periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times. North winds 10-20 mph. High: 64°

