Flood Watch today and tonight

and last updated 2022-05-31 06:03:55-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Flood Watch is in effect today and tonight from around KC and south
  • "Turn around don't drown."
  • Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms today through Wednesday
  • Much nicer Thursday and Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times, now-10 AM and after 3 PM. In between 10 AM and 3 PM it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. High: 77°

Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy a times. Flooding and flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. Low: 58°

Wednesday: Much cooler with periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times. North winds 10-20 mph. High: 64°

