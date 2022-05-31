Flood Watch today and tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Flood Watch is in effect today and tonight from around KC and south
- "Turn around don't drown."
- Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms today through Wednesday
- Much nicer Thursday and Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy at times, now-10 AM and after 3 PM. In between 10 AM and 3 PM it will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. High: 77°
Tonight: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, very heavy a times. Flooding and flash flooding is the main threat. Light wind. Low: 58°
Wednesday: Much cooler with periods of rain and thunderstorms, heavy at times. North winds 10-20 mph. High: 64°
