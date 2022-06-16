Live Blog: Kansas City celebrates after receiving bid to host 2026 World Cup matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The celebrations are on after Kansas City, Missouri, received news Thursday it was selected by FIFA to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.
KSHB 41 News crews captured the moment fans at the Power and Light District heard the announcement.
Rounding out the #WeWantTheWorldCup campaign, the Kansas City Sports Commission issued a fitting update.
The @FIFAWorldCup will be hosted in the heart of it all! 💙— KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) June 16, 2022
#KC2026 pic.twitter.com/M7ZO75pPno
Similarly, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, decided it was time for a profile photo update.
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/wx5X6oYZ3f— Kansas City, MO (@KansasCity) June 16, 2022
Showing support for his city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also delivered the news.
🚨BIG NEWS FROM PATRICK🚨#HostCity2026 | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZxueswnWWV— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) June 16, 2022
Of course, other KC teams followed suit including the Royals along with Sporting and KC Current.
The World Cup is coming to Kansas City!#HostCity2026 // #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2bVivo9uFK— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 16, 2022
KANSAS CITY ⚽️— KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 16, 2022
We are live! Let’s get this cup. pic.twitter.com/ecPxFzO71K
KANSAS CITY, HERE IT COMES!#KC2026 pic.twitter.com/eonunlYiOq— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) June 16, 2022
KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas kept his opening remarks short and sweet.
Hello, world!— Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 16, 2022
Welcome to Kansas City.
But celebrations ensued on both sides of State Line. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as well as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended their congratulations.
WINNER...KANSAS CITY!— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 16, 2022
The @FIFAWorldCup is coming to #MO in 2026! We are excited #KC was selected as a host city to help deliver the largest #FIFAWorldCup in history!
We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to the great State of Missouri! #WeGotTheCup pic.twitter.com/HaB7WIhMgL
I am thrilled that FIFA has chosen the KC Metro Region as a host for the 2026 @FIFAWorldCup! The investments my Administration has made to improve Kansas’ quality-of-life have helped make it possible for us to compete on an international level for honors such as this one. 🏆⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YdphYeYMf0— Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) June 16, 2022