Live Blog: Kansas City celebrates after receiving bid to host 2026 World Cup matches

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The celebrations are on after Kansas City, Missouri, received news Thursday it was selected by FIFA to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

KSHB 41 News crews captured the moment fans at the Power and Light District heard the announcement.

Rounding out the #WeWantTheWorldCup campaign, the Kansas City Sports Commission issued a fitting update.

The @FIFAWorldCup will be hosted in the heart of it all! 💙

#KC2026 pic.twitter.com/M7ZO75pPno — KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) June 16, 2022

Similarly, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, decided it was time for a profile photo update.

Showing support for his city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also delivered the news.

Of course, other KC teams followed suit including the Royals along with Sporting and KC Current.

KANSAS CITY ⚽️



We are live! Let’s get this cup. pic.twitter.com/ecPxFzO71K — KC Current (@thekccurrent) June 16, 2022

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas kept his opening remarks short and sweet.

Hello, world!



Welcome to Kansas City. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 16, 2022

But celebrations ensued on both sides of State Line. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as well as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended their congratulations.

WINNER...KANSAS CITY!



The @FIFAWorldCup is coming to #MO in 2026! We are excited #KC was selected as a host city to help deliver the largest #FIFAWorldCup in history!



We look forward to welcoming fans from all over the world to the great State of Missouri! #WeGotTheCup pic.twitter.com/HaB7WIhMgL — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) June 16, 2022