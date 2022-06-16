Watch
Live Blog: Kansas City celebrates after receiving bid to host 2026 World Cup matches

Soccer fans at Kansas City Power & Light
Andres Gutierrez/KSHB
Soccer fans at Kansas City Power & Light
Soccer fans at Kansas City Power & Light
Posted at 5:05 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 18:29:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The celebrations are on after Kansas City, Missouri, received news Thursday it was selected by FIFA to host matches for the 2026 World Cup.

KSHB 41 News crews captured the moment fans at the Power and Light District heard the announcement.

Rounding out the #WeWantTheWorldCup campaign, the Kansas City Sports Commission issued a fitting update.

Similarly, the city of Kansas City, Missouri, decided it was time for a profile photo update.

Showing support for his city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also delivered the news.

Of course, other KC teams followed suit including the Royals along with Sporting and KC Current.

KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas kept his opening remarks short and sweet.

But celebrations ensued on both sides of State Line. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly as well as Missouri Gov. Mike Parson extended their congratulations.

