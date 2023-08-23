LIVE BLOG: Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declares drought watch, warning for KC-area counties

9:20 a.m. | Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly declared drought emergencies, watches and warnings for counties across the state of Kansas.

In the Kansas City area, Douglas, Johnson, Franklin and Miami counties were placed on a drought warning, while Leavenworth, Jefferson and Wyandotte counties are on a drought watch.

Kelly declared a drought emergency for 55 counties across central and southeastern Kansas. 18 counties are on a drought warning, while 32 counties are under a drought watch.

The full list of counties that fall under each drought category can be viewed below:

Kansas Water Office

Counties that fall under the emergency category are eligible to use water from select state fishing lakes and federal reservoirs, dependent on approval from the Kansas Water Office.

“Kansans have been resilient in the face of drought this past year,” Kelly said. “Even with some regions receiving significant rainfall, I strongly encourage all Kansans to continue to be mindful of ways we can conserve water and minimize fire hazards.”

Kelly's decision comes following a recommendation from Connie Owen, director of the Kansas Water Office and chair of Kelly's Drought Response Team.

“We are still seeing the effects of the drought conditions from the past year. With drought conditions persisting throughout parts of the state, we are continuing to see stressed surface and ground water supplies, negative effects on crop production and elevated wildfire risk,” Owen said in a written statement. “The Governor’s Drought Response Team will continue to monitor the drought conditions across Kansas and make recommendations to Governor Kelly as conditions change.”

The high temperatures continue Wednesday in the Kansas City area, with an expected high of 99 degrees and a heat index of 110-120 degrees. The excessive heat warning in place has been extended through Friday at 9 p.m.

RELATED | KSHB 41 Weather forecast

—