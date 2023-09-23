Watch Now
LIVE BLOG | Severe thunderstorm warning containing threat of hail issued in Johnson County

Posted at 8:51 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 09:55:23-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storm warnings are cropping up throughout the Kansas City area Saturday morning, with more expect later in the day.

Follow along with KSHB 41 News and the interactive weather radar to keep up with the latest updates.

8:50 A.M. | The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning impacting Olathe, Lenexa, De Soto, Edgerton, Gardner, Clare Clearview City and Spring Hill in Johnson County, Kansas, through 9:30 a.m.

The storm could bring winds up to 50 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The NWS says damage to vehicles is expected and advises those in the impacted area to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for southeast Douglas County through 9 a.m., also bringing the risk of half-dollar-sized hail.

