LIVE BLOG | Severe thunderstorm warning containing threat of hail issued in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Severe storm warnings are cropping up throughout the Kansas City area Saturday morning, with more expect later in the day.

8:50 A.M. | The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning impacting Olathe, Lenexa, De Soto, Edgerton, Gardner, Clare Clearview City and Spring Hill in Johnson County, Kansas, through 9:30 a.m.

The storm could bring winds up to 50 miles per hour and quarter-sized hail.

The NWS says damage to vehicles is expected and advises those in the impacted area to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of their building.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in place for southeast Douglas County through 9 a.m., also bringing the risk of half-dollar-sized hail.

