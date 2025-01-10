LIVE BLOG | Snow moves into Kansas City area overnight causing slick roads, school closings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow moved through the Kansas City area overnight.

About two inches of wet snow made roads slick and multiple accidents, including one fatal off I-435 in south Kansas City were reported overnight.

The snow prompted some school districts to post closings Thursday night and others to go virtual. Early Friday morning more districts have posted closures and virtual learning, so parents are encouraged to continually check on their district.

For the latest on closings, visit this link.

