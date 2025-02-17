LIVE from Kansas City, it's KSHB 41!

NEW YORK — Since the earliest days of Saturday Night Live in 1975, cue cards have been synonymous with the show.

Using an estimated 1,000 cards per show, the cast and crew rely on them for their lines in the fast-paced environment, especially with last-minute script changes happening just before air.

Wally Feresten has been with the cue card department since 1990 and now manages them for Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well.

Thirty-five years ago, he had no idea what he was getting into, but he’s now an integral part of what makes the show work each week.

When a new host arrives at 30 Rock, Wally is assigned to help them get comfortable working with cue cards. Most people don’t have experience reading off cue cards, so he needs to ensure the process is smooth.

He’s open to anything a host needs and can deal with any personality on the show, allowing the host to focus purely on acting.

While SNL and Late Night were on hiatus during Covid, Wally started his own business, Cue Cards by Wally, writing and shipping custom cards to fans of NBC’s late-night programming.

