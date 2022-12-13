LIVE: Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners is holding its monthly meeting this morning.

The meeting comes as the board appears ready to announce the city’s next Chief of Police from a field of three finalists.

The three candidates, KCPD Deputy Chief Stacey Graves, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector DeShawn Beaufort and retired New Jersey State Police Lt. Col. Scott Ebner, were questioned in a public town hall on Saturday.

Tuesday’s meeting also comes a day after Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin announced a reorganization of the department to include Community Engagement Division.

The monthly meeting is also expected to be the first public venue for discussion of claims made Saturday by former department attorney Ryan McCarty.

McCarty took to task the leadership of Mabin and Chief Legal Counsel Holly Dodge, calling for the board to remove both from the department.

In a letter to media late Monday night, McCarty said while he wouldn’t do further media interviews, he was considering making remarks during the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

It is unclear if the BOPC will move forward with the selection of the Chief of Police, but it’s the first meeting since the single public meeting Saturday with the three finalists for the position.

Late Monday night, former BOPC Commissioner and community leader Alvin Brooks penned a letter calling on the board to push pause on any announcement to allow for additional public hearings with all three finalists, with a specific focus on questions surrounding community policing.

