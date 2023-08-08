VIDEO | Procession takes fallen Fairway officer Jonah Oswald to funeral home in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Agencies from across the Kansas City area assisted Tuesday afternoon in a procession to take the body of fallen Fairway police officer Jonah Oswald to a funeral home in Shawnee.

Tuesday's procession started at the Johnson County Medical Examiner's Office near W. 119th Street and Ridgeview Road. From there, the procession continued north to Kansas Highway 10, where the procession then went east on K-10 until Interstate 435.

At I-435, the procession turned north to Johnson Drive, when officers exited the highway and turned east on Johnson Drive to the Amos funeral home in downtown Shawnee.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Earlier Tuesday, the City of Fairway established a fund for donations to Oswald's family, including his wife and two children.

Oswald was shot and killed as part of a police chase and altercation that ended with a shooting Sunday morning at a QuikTrip near Interstate 35 and Lamar Avenue in Mission.

—