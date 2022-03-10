LIVE UPDATES: Another Thursday snowstorm targets Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Thursday in Kansas City, which lately seems to mean it's snowing.

The Kansas City region is under a winter storm warning until Friday morning.

KSHB 41 meteorologists expect 3 to 8 inches of snow to fall by the Thursday evening hours.

Most schools made the decision Wednesday to close for Thursday or transition to virtual learning since travel is expected to become hazardous.

6 a.m. | Overland Park is asking anyone involved in a non-injury crash to walk-in accident reports to the police station at a later time. Police are focusing resources on injury crashes and other emergency services due to the weather conditions.

5:57 a.m. | Roads are becoming covered in snow, especially in the northwest portion of the region.

Most main routes in the NW part of the state are covered, and KC is now being affected. This will continue to track SE. Use caution if you must travel. Pay attention to local forecasts for storm onset in your area. Always check road conditions at https://t.co/fvVRsDlqzr pic.twitter.com/BSYendNvY3 — MoDOT (@MoDOT) March 10, 2022

5:10 a.m. | Clay County offices are closed for Thursday, including the court.

Closed, due to weather today 3/10/22. This includes Clay County Courts. pic.twitter.com/XqWRCDSr6m — Clay County, Missouri (@claycountymo) March 10, 2022

4:52 a.m. | Some flights in and out of Kansas City International Airport are starting to see delays and cancellations.

Most are still scheduled as normal at this time.

4:35 a.m. | Some public transit services are affected by the snow expected to fall.

The K-10 510 Connector is suspended due to the anticipated road conditions and the closure of JCCC and KU campuses today, March 10. https://t.co/ZSEdmwCGSH pic.twitter.com/jqRJdCBqyE — RideKC (@RideKCTransit) March 10, 2022

4 a.m. | Snow began to fall in western portions of the Kansas City region and is already sticking to roads due to cold temperatures.