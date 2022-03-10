Watch
LIVE UPDATES: Another Thursday snowstorm targets Kansas City

Jordan Betts/KSHB 41
Snow falls around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, outside of the Big 12 Tournament at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Up to 8 inches of snow are expected to fall throughout the day.
Posted at 4:37 AM, Mar 10, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's Thursday in Kansas City, which lately seems to mean it's snowing.

The Kansas City region is under a winter storm warning until Friday morning.

KSHB 41 meteorologists expect 3 to 8 inches of snow to fall by the Thursday evening hours.

Most schools made the decision Wednesday to close for Thursday or transition to virtual learning since travel is expected to become hazardous.

Check back here throughout the day for live updates on road conditions, closings and more.
6 a.m. | Overland Park is asking anyone involved in a non-injury crash to walk-in accident reports to the police station at a later time. Police are focusing resources on injury crashes and other emergency services due to the weather conditions.

5:57 a.m. | Roads are becoming covered in snow, especially in the northwest portion of the region.

5:10 a.m. | Clay County offices are closed for Thursday, including the court.

4:52 a.m. | Some flights in and out of Kansas City International Airport are starting to see delays and cancellations.

Most are still scheduled as normal at this time.

4:35 a.m. | Some public transit services are affected by the snow expected to fall.

4 a.m. | Snow began to fall in western portions of the Kansas City region and is already sticking to roads due to cold temperatures.

