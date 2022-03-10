Weather Blog - Snow increases across Kansas City

Good morning bloggers,

The snow began falling north of I-70 at just after midnight. The heaviest snow was increasing west and northwest of Kansas City as you can see here on the 1:05 AM radar:

1:05 AM Radar

The green areas are showing the heavier snowfall rates. We will track this area as it spreads in today.

The temperatures are dropping and with temperatures in the 20s during the snow, the ratio of liquid to solid will likely be around 11-1. This means that if 0.30" liquid falls, then we will likely have 3.3" of snow. The models are showing around .30" to .45" liquid and this would come out to 3.3" to 5.1" of snow across Kansas City in the first main band. The second main band forming tonight appears it will track well south of I-70. This means that we will likely be in that 3 to 5 inch range from this storm. There will likely be an area that has a bit more, or closer to 6" while a few spots may still end up less than 2 or 3 inches.

I am just getting started.....I will update the radar as we move through the next few hours.....

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Thursday.

Gary