LIVE UPDATES | School districts begin to announce closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm warning is set to go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight for a wide swath of the Kansas City area.
As meteorologists fine-tune their snowfall predictions, several districts and organizations are already deciding to cancel school for Wednesday, Feb. 12.
UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. | Evergy has released its preparedness information ahead of tomorrow's snow storm.
Evergy is prepared if winter weather moves through our service area this week. ❄️🌨️— Evergy (@evergypower) February 11, 2025
Prior to all storms, we mobilize resources, schedule crews and make sure we're ready for what's coming. We have a storm (cont) https://t.co/p5NWvCp5NI pic.twitter.com/sMqGH4ui2m
UPDATE, 4 p.m. | The Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission School Districts have canceled for Wednesday.
Kansas City Public Schools have also called out for Wednesday.
We have called a Snow Day for Feb. 12.— KCPS (@kcpublicschools) February 11, 2025
Students WILL NOT report to school. Enjoy your day off and stay safe!
For Thursday: Parent-Teacher Conferences will be VIRTUAL.
For Friday: No school. Staff professional development will be held virtually.
Details: https://t.co/QnlpYopO1w pic.twitter.com/3VTwLMXhrT
USD 453 Winter Weather Update: Due to predictions of overnight snowfall impacting local road conditions, the decision has been made to cancel school for students and staff for Wednesday, February 12, 2025. pic.twitter.com/vVW6Sstc4g— Leavenworth USD 453 (@PeteTweets453) February 11, 2025
🚨In an effort to provide our families with as much notice as possible so they can plan, school will be closed on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. This will be a Plan A day. Additional information about SMSD’s weather procedures can be found at https://t.co/rcsyhEcQNF. pic.twitter.com/dRnIGJJYYw— SM School District (@theSMSD) February 11, 2025
UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast.