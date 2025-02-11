Watch Now
LIVE UPDATES | School districts begin to announce closings for Wednesday, Feb. 12

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A winter storm warning is set to go into effect at 9 p.m. tonight for a wide swath of the Kansas City area.

As meteorologists fine-tune their snowfall predictions, several districts and organizations are already deciding to cancel school for Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Check back throughout the night for the latest updates.

UPDATE, 4:10 p.m. | Evergy has released its preparedness information ahead of tomorrow's snow storm.

UPDATE, 4 p.m. | The Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission School Districts have canceled for Wednesday.

Kansas City Public Schools have also called out for Wednesday.

UPDATE, 3:30 p.m. | Here's the latest weather forecast.

