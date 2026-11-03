LIVE UPDATES | Voters head to polls for 2026 midterms in Kansas, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters on both sides of the state line headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the 2026 midterms.

Ballots featured state and local races, as well as amendments and other measures.

Watch our continuing coverage of tonight's general election in the video player below.

Polls in both Missouri and Kansas are scheduled to be open until 7 p.m.

Once polls close, you can follow all races with our up-to-date results tracker.

VOTER GUIDE | What Kansas City-area voters need to know for the 2026 midterm election

Read below for election updates across the Kansas City area.

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UPDATE, 4:50 p.m. | KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan continues his breakdown on the race for governor in Kansas.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan breaks down the race for governor in Kansas

UPDATE, 4:45 p.m. | KSHB 41's Sarah Plake is in Wichita, reporting from Republican Roger Marshall's campaign.

KSHB 41's Sarah Plake reports from Republican Roger Marshall's campaign

UPDATE, 4:40 p.m. | KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne reports from Democrat Adam Hamilton's campaign at the Marriott Overland Park.

KSHB 41's Isabella Ledonne reports from Democrat Adam Hamilton's campaign

UPDATE, 4:25 p.m. | KSHB 41 political reporter Charlie Keegan is taking a closer look at the U.S. Senate race in Kansas.

KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan takes closer look at US Senate race in Kansas

UPDATE, 4:20 p.m. | KSHB 41's Braden Bates talks to voters outside the Midwest Genealogy Center in Independence.

KSHB 41's Braden Bates reports from the polls in Independence, Missouri

UPDATE, 4:15 p.m. | KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker is outside the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, sharing the voices of voters with just hours left until the polls close.

KSHB 41's Lily O'Shea Becker reports from Johnson County, Kansas, polling location

UPDATE, 3:05 p.m. | KSHB 41's Jade Steffens expects Election Night to be cool and cloudy across the Kansas City area. Read her full breakdown here.

WEATHER BLOG | KSHB 41's Jade Steffens suggests keeping an umbrella handy as you visit the polls. It will be cool with rain chances hanging around this afternoon and evening. Cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours.



Find out when Kansas City will see dry… pic.twitter.com/5UMmI7qGg7 — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) November 3, 2026

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