KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Cool, dry weather makes a return

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — True fall-like weather is on the way! Showers and storm chances come to an end Tuesday night, leaving the Kansas City area with cool, mostly dry weather for the rest of the week.

It may serve you well to grab a rain jacket or umbrella as you are headed out to the polls Tuesday afternoon and evening. Although it will not rain all day long, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Otherwise, you can count on mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60s Tuesday. Gloomy, but not terribly uncomfortable.

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Rain chances will start to decrease later on Tuesday evening, with mostly dry conditions after sunset. Mostly cloudy skies will continue during the overnight hours.

KSHB

Most of the area has a low risk of severe weather on Tuesday, however, a few of our eastern counties are under a 1/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for the area shaded in green.

The main threats are very similar to Monday, with damaging wind gusts and a brief, weak tornado possible in central Missouri.

KSHB

Wednesday morning will start off with the coolest temperatures the KC area has seen for a couple weeks. You can expect lows in the mid to upper 40s and overcast skies overnight.

KSHB

Dry conditions make a comeback on Wednesday. The day will start off cloudy with some sunshine returning by the end of the day.

Most of the day will be spent in the 50s with a high near 60°. It should be a pleasant day to get outside, but you will likely want to bring out your fall wardrobe.

KSHB

The rest of the week will bring very similar weather — mornings in the 40s, with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday has a slight chance of a couple showers, but otherwise it will likely stay dry heading into the weekend.

Slightly warmer temperatures in the 60s return by the end of the weekend and early next week.

KSHB

Above average temperatures are expected for the week of Nov. 11 to 17. Temperatures for the middle of November are typically in the mid 50s, so anything above that would be considered warmer than normal.

So just because you see a lot of red on the map, does not mean we will be hot!

KSHB

Have a question about the forecast? I'd love to hear it! Reach out, and I'll answer your questions in this weather blog.

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Have a great week!

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