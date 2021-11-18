Local barber starts campaign called 'Haircut for Turkeys'

OLATHE, Kan. — A barber in Olathe is hoping to spread holiday cheer this season by feeding more than 230 families for Thanksgiving.

This comes as experts believe that this Thanksgiving could be the most expensive holiday meal in history. That's due to the increase in many essential items like canned goods and turkeys.

But, there is some hope in our community.

Nate Rivera, owner of N8's Barbershop, is asking for people to bring in a turkey to give to families in need, and you get something in return.

You get a free hair cut, but it's not your normal haircut. He does designs!

He said the thought of a family going hungry during the holidays just didn't sit right with him, so he wanted to start a movement to feed anyone that needs help.

"That kind of sets off the tone and motivates other people to give and not to just get a haircut, but they are also giving back to the community," Rivera said.

Rivera is accepting turkeys until Saturday, Nov. 20.

This is the third year of the event. When Rivera and his wife had the idea to help other families, they wanted to help six families.

They have found families through social workers, helping local elementary school families and a hospital.

They will put baskets together for families, so they ask if you have extra canned goods to bring them.