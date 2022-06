KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Leawood City Council named a local business executive as its interim city administrator during Monday night's city council meeting.

Patrick Geschwind will take over the job after the death of longtime city administrator Scott Lambers.

Lambers died May 31 at his home.

Geschwind is the owner and senior consultant at Patrick Geschwind & Associates.

He served once before as Leawood's interim city administrator.

—