Local business owner frustrated by Monday morning's power outage

KANSAS CITY, MO — Monday morning's storm left thousands of customers without power and that frustrated at least one Kansas City business owner.

“All of a sudden the power went out,” said Conrad Wright, owner of Stay Focused Digital Imaging.

The heavy winds and rain took Wright by surprise and he worried about his business.

“I’m trying to run a business and it’s difficult," Wright said. "I have customers calling. I have orders I’m trying to get out today and I’m at a delay right now."

As a screen printer and graphic designer, Wright said he was at a standstill until power is restored.

“That delays everything, so if I have customers expecting me to deliver today, I can’t deliver today because there is no power because that puts me back another day,” Wright said.

Crews with Evergy worked nonstop to get power back as the rain ended.

Wright said with temperatures rising he hopes his lights and air conditioning come back on.

“It’s a little frustrating you know, it’s about to be triple digits," Wright said. "We're sitting here with no electricity so there is no fan to turn on to even do anything so we are basically just sitting here waiting."

His power was restored about 2 p.m. Monday.