Local business uses Chiefs Championship cookies to bring people together

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City businesses are creating endless Chiefs-inspired food, clothing, art and more ahead of the team’s sixth consecutive AFC Championship game this weekend against the Baltimore Ravens.

Best Regards Bakery & Cafe always has Chiefs cookies on deck, but during the playoffs, they bring out their best ideas yet.

“There’s about five players who we have their jerseys, for Andy Reid we have some of him with the icicles and some without, because he’s always done that. The Travis Kelce cookie, he has a kiss on his cheek," co-owner Robert Duensing said.

Robert and his wife Cherrie's cookies tell stories.

“I picked this one because it’s funny, and I picked Patrick Mahomes because I like Patrick Mahomes," Colin Armstrong said.

“I had to pick the Taylor Swift cookie," his mom Kim said.

These cookies show off all of the latest pop culture moments that surround the Chiefs. You'll find cookies with icy-mustached Andy Reid, smitten Travis Kelce, shirtless Jason Kelce, and show-stopping Taylor Swift, to name a few.

But their cookies do more than taste good, and look cool.

“They’re lovable, they’re good people, they do kind things in the community, things like that," Robert

said. And that resonates with people.”

They bring people together.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to find common ground instead of reasons to dislike each other," Robert said. “If you just look at the 15 to 20 people you’ve already heard, we’re making that connection. They’ll talk to complete strangers about that.”

The cookies are making connections; and they’re turning strangers into friends.

Robert said they’re expecting to make over 1,000 Chiefs cookies this weekend alone, and that doesn’t include pre-orders they’ve already received.