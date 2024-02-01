Local clothing designer credits Pat Mahomes, Sr. for selling out jackets after AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Small businesses have been riding the Chiefs' success wave all season long. Just another success story is thanks to a Chiefs dad — Pat Mahomes, Sr.

Grind Addict Clothing Company sent Mahomes, Sr. and his wife a jacket earlier in the season. They first wore them to the divisional game against Buffalo and also wore them to the AFC Championship a week later in Baltimore. Owner Vonzell Bryant hoped Mahomes, Sr. would maybe post a picture in it — but he never expected the jacket to sell out.

Mahomes, Sr. was photographed by major outlets wearing the “Kansas City vs Everybody” jacket at the AFC Championship game. Once social media users saw it and found out it was from Grind Addict, the orders started coming in.

Pat Mahomes Sr. arrived wearing a “Kansas City vs. Everybody” jacket. pic.twitter.com/oTe7dcN3BB — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 28, 2024

“I have never seen this. I literally just had a shipment coming in [Tuesday] and everything sold out in a matter of six hours. Six hours. I've never seen it,” said Bryant.

He said if he had to estimate, sales are up 300-400% this week.

The design features the Kansas City vs Everybody stitching on the front and back. Down both arms are different embroidered sayings like, "Know your role, shut your mouth,” which is a famous Travis Kelce saying. There is a goat with #15, a salute to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Bryant said he is grateful to Mahomes, Sr., his wife, Trisha, and even Dante Hall who also has a jacket. Without their exposure, he wouldn’t be this busy ahead of the Super Bowl.

“I just think Kansas City is just great all the way around the board and it's just real humbling to see Patrick Mahomes Senior embrace that jacket like he did. And it just lets you know what type of people that we have representing Kansas City, Missouri,” said Bryant.

Bryant said he is now accepting preorders for the jackets and hoodie designs on his website.

