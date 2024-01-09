KCK hardware store gears up for Kansas City's 1st big snowstorm of 2024

KANSAS CITY, Kan — In anticipation of the first major snowstorm of the season, the community of Kansas City, Kansas, is turning its attention to winter preparedness.

LA Hardware store in KCK saw a number of customers early Monday morning as the city awaited the snow.

“A lot of phone calls, a few people coming in," store manager Kelly Eickoff said. "During the storm, a lot of people get out during those storms and come in to get their supplies.”

The family-owned hardware has been around for decades, ensuring the community with essential tools like snow shovels, ice scrappers, sleds and other needs for the winter weather.

“We actually get a lot of our rock salt and tube sand, everything in in the fall. We order it. We have 15 to 20 pallets of ice melting products in hand," Eickhoff said. "We have 200 snow shovels, 200 sleds in hand. We store them upstairs in the second story of our building, so we do not run out during a storm.”

After years of serving the community ahead of winter storms, Eickhoff recommends people not wait last minute nor the day off to get your winter items.

“Completely get all your stuff ahead of time. Do not get out in the ice and snow," Eickhoff said. “It's the big first snow of the year, we usually sell a lot of tube sand, rock salt; sleds are probably one of the top things just to have a little fun during the storm.”

Eickhoff remembered the last few winters were slower and hopes this year they are able to see more customers.

"The last two years have been a little mild," Eickhoff said. "We are really looking forward to a good start this time.”

