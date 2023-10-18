Local homeless shelter ramps up efforts to aid unhoused as colder temperatures approach Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo — As the temperature drops and winter inches closer, a local homeless shelter in Kansas City is stepping up its efforts to assist an increasing number of unhoused individuals in preparation for the colder months.

Shelter KC is going above and beyond to provide warmth, sustenance and support to those in need. The staff at the shelter have witnessed a concerning rise in the unhoused population in recent months.

“Well we all know the inflation, people are struggling right now, but then there's also people that just live on the streets because of drug and alcohol, mental health issues and we want to be a service that provides basic human needs," said Kara Feitz, Development Director of Shelter KC.

With winter quickly approaching, there is an even greater urgency to ensure that those experiencing homelessness are not left out in the cold. The shelter, located in the heart of Kansas City, has been a beacon of hope for many needing their assistance in the community.

"We are already doing things to prepare for cold weather. First of all, we're making sure we're stocked up on water and supplies," said Feitz. "

Like many shelters around the Kansas City metro area, Shelter KC has experienced a surge in unhoused individuals. Feitz said they are expanding their services to accommodate more individuals and families during the winter season.

"We put down mats in the chapel. Obviously, it's not ideal until a bed opens up," said Feitz. "But we do not turn people away. We will find them a place to stay, whether that's over at City Union, somewhere, put them up in a hotel. The city opens up a warming center as well for people. But we make sure that people have a place to stay.”

To meet the increased demand, Shelter KC has an emergency program that provides overnight shelter, hot meals and essential resources. In addition to their regular services, the shelter is open 24 hours a day to accommodate as many people as possible.

"We do open during the day when the temperatures get below freezing. Normally we're not open during the day to people staying in our emergency shelter. It's just for people on our recovery program. But during the day we open up our chapel as a warming center for people that don't have anywhere to go during the day," said Feitz.

As Kansas City residents brace for the impending winter chill, Shelter KC said they are always accepting donations and volunteers to provide better help for those that need it. Their commitment to ensuring that no one goes without warmth, shelter, and care during the coldest months is a beacon of hope for all those in need.

"We want to build a relationship with them, we want them to feel like humans, we give them dignity of the individual. That's one of our core values," said Feitz.

