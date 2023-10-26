Local ice cream shop in Overland Park creates sweet opportunities for individuals with disabilities

OVERLAND PARK, Kan — The Golden Scoop, a beloved local ice cream shop, is taking strides to promote inclusivity and equal employment opportunities as the nation observes National Disability Employment Awareness Month this October.

Their initiative began two years ago in Overland Park, Kansas by two sisters who wanted to give more individuals with disabilities an opportunity to work. Without a doubt, when you walk through the door, special scoopers like Patrick Champman are ready to greet you with the biggest and brightest smile.

"My role is actually to, I'm a coffee barista, and I make coffees too. And I always, special ingredients are served with a smile,” said Patrick Champman.

The ice cream shop has successfully hired several individuals with disabilities who now play integral roles in various aspects of the business, from customer service to crafting delicious ice cream creations. Lindsay Krumbholz, co-founder of the business said it's about giving them the opportunity.

That's our mission, if you come into our shop and just watch them, they are capable," said Krumbholz. "They want to learn the big equipment, and they want to work on their birthdays, and they just feel really special here, and that means the most.”

Serving up a menu of delicious ice cream, pastries, coffee and smoothies, everything is prepared with love and hard work. But the biggest treat the Golden Scoop is serving is being a model example for other businesses.

“This population just wants to be seen," said Krumbholz. "We want them to reach their potential, find new purpose, and write their own life story, and an opportunity like we're giving them at the Golden Scoop helps them to do that and helps them to feel more empowered and they deserve it.”

The Golden Scoop stands as a beacon of hope and inspiration, proving that businesses, big or small, can make a significant difference in the lives of individuals with disabilities.

“I working here because to make people happy," said Chapman.

The ice cream parlor is looking looking to open a new location in Overland Park to continue its mission in creating more jobs and opportunities for individuals with disabilities. If you would like to help, you can find more information on their website.

In observance of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the Community Services League and BlendWell Community Cafe are hosting a panel discussion on Thursday, Oct. 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. to discuss the importance of culture of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for all in the workforce. The event will be held at the BlendWell Community Cafe located at 10725 US 24 Highway, Independence, MO 64054.

