Local mom says Birthday Connections helped her make birthdays special

Amanda Crews tries to make each of her seven kids' birthdays special by singing to them and giving them a birthday treat.

But when finances were tight while moving, Birthday Connectionsstepped in to help her continue the party.

Amanda Crews - mom

"So birthdays were kind of like, what do we do? Patricia's birthday falls in July, and we moved in June, so we didn't have much money to do a birthday party, and that was the first birthday that they were able to help us with," said Crews.

Birthday Connections' goal is simple - make sure each kid feels special on their special day.

They connect parents through other organizations to help them provide their child with cake or cookies, a card and a toy.

Benita Webber- Birthday Connections

"Every kid deserves to be recognized and celebrated on their birthdays and the marginalized families that we work with, that's not always the opportunity," said founder Benita Webber.

When we first shared the nonprofit's mission in August of 2023, it was seen by the director of the Prairie Early Childhood Center.

In May, those children and their families raised $4,500 for Birthday Connections, funding 76 more birthday celebrations.

Recently, H&R Block employees gave back by making birthday baskets and giving a $10,000 donation.

Those donations helped parents, like Amanda Crews, show their children love.

"It makes my heart feel very full and makes me feel like a better mom," said Crews.

Birthday Connections says they have now helped celebrate more than 250 birthdays.

