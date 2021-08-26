Local nonprofit helping victims in Haiti earthquake

LENEXA, Kan. — Heart to Heart International continues to provide help to people in Haiti weeks after a deadly earthquake.

The nonprofit says their Haitian-based disaster response team's medical assistance made it possible to start treating victims 36 hours after the quake.

The earthquake killed more than 1,900 people and injured thousands, including one woman helped by the nonprofit.

"There was a woman who was crushed. She was in her kitchen, in her home cooking breakfast, when the quake hit that morning, and the roof collapsed and she actually was forced and fell into her firepit and had severe burns," said Kim Carroll, CEO of Heart to Heart International.

Heart to Heart International's warehouse in Lenexa contains life-saving tools such as food, medical equipment and hygiene supplies.

Carroll said hygiene supplies are extremely important in the effort to help people in Haiti and other parts of the world going through a disaster.

Anyone interested in donating can visit Heart to Heart International's website.

