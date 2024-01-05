Local organization champions housing justice offering free legal representation to those facing evictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A local organization is stepping up to the plate to combat the rising tide of evictions, ensuring that residents facing the daunting prospect of losing their homes have a fighting chance.

The struggle against evictions has taken center stage in recent times, amplifying the need for support systems that can empower individuals to navigate these challenging waters.

"We focus on the rights of low-wage workers because we know if you're a low-wage worker, you're more likely to go to work every day but not be able to pay your bills," said Gina Chiala director and lead attorney for Heartland Center of Jobs and Freedom.

The organization, Heartland Center for job and Freedom has made it their mission to provide representation to residents facing eviction, while also teaching tenants their rights.

"Eviction rates are going through the roof," said Chiala. "We're here to represent tenants in court and to do everything we can to keep them housed. We're talking about working people. We're talking about families. We're talking about people with disabilities who really need to maintain stable housing.”

To battle the number of evictions, the Jackson County Courthouse holds eviction case hearings every Thursday, where hundreds of tenants are fighting for their right to keep their homes.

“Our laws are very harsh. If you don't pay your rent, the law doesn't forgive you," said Chiala. "It doesn't matter what the circumstances are. Your child got sick, you were in a car accident, your hours at work were cut. It doesn't matter.”

Many residents facing the threat of losing their homes like Le'Andre Peterson said that the city needs to do better in making housing more affordable.

“Do better. Kansas City, do better. Please. Help all these people out. It's over 100 people in here," said Peterson. "We still gotta get out or pay something else. It's ridiculous. It's ridiculous.”

According to rent.com, the median rent in Kansas City is at $1,696, and among the 50 most populous cities in the U.S., Kansas City had the highest increase between the months of June 2022 to June 2023. Peterson said, aside of affordable housing, ends are also hard to meet.

“Very hard. I'm a business owner but my business is slow because I do home remodeling and it's winter time so I'm it's kind of hard right now," said Peterson.

Despite eviction rates increasing, city officials in Kansas City passed ordinance No. 220700, which requires housing developers to provide at least 20% of total residential units for affordable housing. The City is also reviewing a model that was passed by the city of Lawrence which bans housing discrimination based on a person's source of income.

“The city needs and the county needs to invest in affordable housing. Teams like the Royals, who are planning to develop new stadiums, they need to invest in affordable housing. They need to make sure that the jobs that they are promising are actually providing livable wages and union rights to workers.”

