Local school starts football workouts early in the morning to beat the heat

SHAWNEE, Kan. — With heat indexes breaking records, Kansas City metro schools moved sports and extracurricular activity practices indoors or to a cooler time of day.

Maranatha Christian Academy in Shawnee, Kansas moved its middle and high school football workouts to start before sunrise.

“We have a beautiful indoor facility. So that's been pretty easy to keep our kids in the gym, and then in the weight room,” MCA athletic director Jack Allen said. “We just get started at 5:45 -6:00 AM every day with football, and they're out of here by about 8:00 AM.”

Senior football player Peter Heddings was out on the field Friday morning. He says it is important that he stays hydrated and eats plenty of food to avoid getting dizzy.

“Usually you just got to be aware if you’re lightheaded at all, woozy, dizzy like this, that is not good and you need to tell the coach about that,” said Heddings.

Allen said the school had to push soccer camp to next week due to the heat.

“We have a monitor that we can put on the field to kind of gauge what the heat index is on the field because, as you know, it's hotter on the field or the track compared to just walking around. So, so usually, that guideline keeps us within the healthy range for kids. And I just communicate with the coach about hey, this is what it looks like,” said Allen.

Allen said the school has an athletic trainer keeping an eye on students out in the heat. They take water breaks every 15-20 minutes.