Local UAW union supports President Biden's time on the picket line Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO — The General Motors Fairfax production facility remains idled and it's impacted thousands of United Auto Workers who remain off their jobs.

The KCK plant relies on parts made at the General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri, but because those workers are on strike it means the Fairfax plant workers can't make cars.

Tony Pryor, vice president UAW Local 31, said he works to find out what's next for members.

“We are ready to come off the bench and play our part,” Pryor said. “We’re not asking the company for anything outrageous. We are just asking them for our worth,” said Pryor.

Pryor said said the economy is a big part of why the union if fighting for a better contract.

“Inflation is through the roof so we are not asking the corporations for any money," Pryor said, “We took concessions so all we are trying to do is get back what we lost and keep up with inflation and move in that manner.”

President Biden was on the picket line Tuesday with workers in Michigan.

It's something Pryor said is symbolic and sends a message.

“Record profits years after years after years, so the question comes as to where is that money being invested; where is it going,” Pryor said. "So we are not trying to bring other companies down. We will get what we need and we will organize and bring those companies up to where we are.”

Pryor says he hopes an agreement with the automakers comes soon

“We manufacture cars and everybody needs those, so we look forward to all the innovations that's coming along." Pryor said. "UAW is bargaining and negotiating and being apart of that transition."