Local wing restaurant prepares for Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Restaurants in Kansas City are ready for football fans to enjoy some food this Super Bowl Sunday.

Wings Cafe in Westport has been prepping for a rush of wing-loving fans. They've been putting in more work than normal to be ready for the big game.

The owner, Lee Redwood, said they want to make sure they are prepared for a big crowd.

While Redwood says he anticipates a boost in business, he doesn't expect demand to be as high as the past two Super Bowls — where the Chiefs made the game.

"We would pretty much have to take the doors off the hinges because they would get blown off. We would probably go through about 4 times as many wings," Redwood said.

The top three flavors at the cafe are slap, buffalo and voodoo, if you like a little heat.

Support our local businesses, if you can and hopefully the Chiefs will bring back a Super Bowl win next year.

While fans won't be able to root for the Chiefs tonight, some will still be supporting local businesses at their Super Bowl parties, and hoping Kansas City makes it all the way next year.