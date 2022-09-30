Local World War II veteran shares stories of service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, 167,284 of the roughly 16 million World War II veterans are still alive. The Greatest Generation's numbers are dwindling, but KSHB 41 met one local veteran who had many stories to share.

Time keeps moving for Bob Garrett. He turns 98 in 11 days, but his memory is still sharp.

"When I reached my senior year, I was 17, but then I turned 18 in October and had to register for the draft," he said. "I ended up in Fort Bliss, Texas, in El Paso in the anti-aircraft artillery."

Bob enlisted and operated radar for a unit sent to England, France and Belgium, with the Battle of the Bulge unfolding. He took on German fire.

"In ducking for cover, I hurt my hand. It wasn't from gunshot or shrapnel, I just hurt my hand," he said.

He turned down a Purple Heart but gathered other artifacts after the allied victory. He was assigned to security forces in occupied German towns and oversaw a prisoner of war camp after the war ended in 1945.

"We could look around in buildings that were bombed — pretty well destroyed," Garrett recalled.

After, he brought home a knife with the mark of the Third Reich.

"It's a souvenir from Germany, and I don't like knives. I don't," he said. "It's disgusting to think we had to go over there for that. You know, for Hitler."

Bob has saved a lot from his three-year tour during World War II, including portraits — photographed and painted. He took up photography after the war.

"I even took weddings. I took several weddings, even," he said.

Garrett's career came before a 50-plus year marriage to a woman named Waldine, who passed away in 2015. His memories of her are just as vivid.

"She was just as beautiful inside, too. She was a perfect wife. She really was," Garrett said.

Bob's son David Garrett lives locally and is his regular caretaker. During KSHB 41's coverage of Super Bowl LV in 2021, KSHB covered David Garrett's $20 donation to the American Cancer Society in a contest that produced free tickets to the game in Tampa.

Even at 97, the veteran makes the most of his time. He spends some days with his friend Carol Knipp, whom he met delivering Meals on Wheels.

"Hugging Bob is like hugging my Dad, who I no longer have, and was the best person I ever knew," Carol said. "He's filled a void in my life, and I just love him."

Garrett said he feels the same appreciation and companionship for Carol.

Even though life stays busy, Garrett takes time to reflect on his service frequently. His time overseas has helped define his legacy.

"I'm pleased to have done that," he says. "It didn't bother me going to service."

