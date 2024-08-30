Longtime Johnson County commissioner, chairman Annabeth Surbaugh dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Annabeth Surbuaugh, who chaired the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners from 2003 to 2011, in addition to other elected positions, died Wednesday at the age of 79.

Surbaugh was the county’s first elected at-large chairman of the Board of County Commissioners. Prior to serving as chairman, Surbaugh represented the county’s third district on the commission from 1993 to 2003.

She was succeeded as chair by former Overland Park Mayor Ed Eilert, who would go on to serve as chairman of the commission for 12 years until he stepped down in 2022.

Current commission chairman Mike Kelly remembered Surbaugh Thursday.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners and all county staff, we express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Annabeth’s family,” Kelly said in the statement. “She will long be remembered for her public service and love of Johnson County.”

Flags at all county-run facilities will be flown at half-staff during daylight hours on the day of interment.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

