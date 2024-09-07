'Loss of a Cougar is the loss of a Cougar': High school honors student who died after workout

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Shawnee and Mission. If you have a story idea to share, send Alyssa an email to alyssa.jackson@kshb.com.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School community of students, parents, teachers and staff on Friday night honored a student who died after a school workout.

The tribute to Ovet Gomez Regalado came before the school's first varsity football game of the year.

Students started the new school year mourning the loss of their classmate.

The 15-year-old suffered a medical emergency after a workout at the school and later died at a hospital.

Cougar fans couldn't go to the first varsity football game of the season without thinking of their classmate and how he should have been with the team.

A photo of Gomez Regalado filled the scoreboard before kickoff.

"It has just not been the same," said Lauren, a ninth-grade student at SMNW. "We went to football games together and we just had so much fun in elementary school and played on the playgrounds."

KSHB 41

Even though the Cougars' school colors are orange and black, classmates, teachers, staff and parents also wore green for Gomez Regalado.

"He was a sophomore...15," said Muñeca Nieves, a parent. "What do you say when a 15-year-old passes? No words."

KSHB 41 Ray Gomez Regalado wears a haircut with his late brother's football number in first home game of the season.

Gomez Regalado's brother, Ray, wore his own jersey at the Friday night game. He also made sure to hold his brother's numbers close to him.

Marketing students channeled their grief into hope that people would buy shirts they created to support the Gomez Regalado family.

Students raised $2,000 before the game and their goal is to raise $2,500. The students donate $10 to the Gomez family for each T-shirt sold.

KSHB 41 Marketing students at Shawnee Mission Northwest sell shirts they created to support Ovet Gomez Regalado's family.

"For us, it's just trying to help them out and to honor him," said Elizabeth Armenta, a senior at the high school.

The Shawnee Mission Northwest community knows the season won't be the same without their classmate.

"It's a big loss," Nieves said. The loss of a Cougar is the loss of a Cougar."

​According to Johnson County's chief medical examiner, an investigation into Gomez Regalado's death is ongoing. An autopsy was completed two weeks ago, but the report on the cause of death could take several weeks.