Love Letters credits Chiefs success to be able to expand into storefront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs continue their playoff run, local businesses are taking advantage of the popularity. That includes Love Letters, a women's boutique that's seen so much success selling Chiefs gear that they're able to expand.

"Every single weekend is a holiday around here, so we really just love being a part of that, and we couldn’t wait to be a part of it in person," said Leanne Cruce, one of the founders of the boutique.

During last playoff season, Love Letters was half the size of what it is today. This season, instead of being solely e-commerce, they have their own storefront and are about to expand to the space next door.

"Customers love shopping online but there’s also just a sense of wanting to see it, and to touch it, and to feel it," Cruce said.

They give thanks to the Chiefs for the help, but also Taylor Swift.

"We have a lot of people who are here, who maybe never had a Chiefs sweatshirt before, who are now maybe wanting to," Cruce said.

Brittany White is the founder of Basically KC, which offers homemade children's Chiefs pajamas. Love Letters invited her business to sell at their store for the day.

"So [I] started designing and found a manufacturer, and it’s just kinda blown up, and been a really great business," White said.

She started Basically KC during the preseason, but has quickly learned as the season picks up, so does the fanfare.

"When the chiefs do good, business is really good," White said.

As the love for Love Letters continues to spread throughout the community, like the Chiefs Kingdom, Cruce is positive they will only get bigger and better.

"Next season will be even bigger," Cruce said.

