Low oxygen levels kill, stress hundreds of fish in Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of dead fish could be seen floating atop Brush Creek near the Country Club Plaza Monday.

Missouri Department of Conservation fishery management biologists walked along the creek and discovered the dead fish in a long concrete pool between Roanoke Parkway and Jefferson Street.

Brian Luton/KSHB 41

The biologists found mostly green sunfish with a few bluegills mixed in. MDC spokesperson Bill Graham reports the fish were killed due to low oxygen, no water flow and warm water conditions.

Some fish appeared to be alive and “stressed,” meaning "more fish could die unless significant rains arrive to refresh water flow," according to Graham.

KSHB 41 weather reports the next chance of precipitation is Wednesday.

As many of the fish are sinking, a precise count of how many died is unavailable.

Last month, a“natural fish kill” at Cedar Lake in Olathe left as many as 130,000 fish dead.

