Main Street businesses expect changes during NFL Draft preparations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is only two weeks out until the start of the NFL Draft, so preparations on the main stage at Union Station and the Draft Experience at the WWI Museum and Memorial are well underway.

More streets are being blocked off, traffic is beginning to pick-up, and businesses on blocked off streets, like Midwest Barbery on Main Street, are preparing for some changes of their own.

"They [the clients] already know that the Draft is coming and we’ve been talking and putting it in their ear for the past month or so that, be ready because that week’s going to be madness down here," said Justin Lemos, the owner and barber at Midwest Barbery.

Lemos said only people with credentials can come through. There's an official that stands at the intersection of Main and W. 20th Street blocking it off. But, some people are allowed to come through and park out front so long as there is room for that.

However, Lemos says he has had no official guidance from the city about the plan, but he said that he's not frustrated, instead he's going with the flow.

"All that we’ve known about the street closures and the parking lot closures... is from our clients that we have that work for the city as it is," Lemos said. "We haven’t been reached out to from any city official letting me know what’s going on, what’s the plans or anything like that."

Lemos mentioned while there have been no cancellations yet, one thing they are concerned about the streets closing is that schedules could be getting backed up.

"Probably most likely going to have to park a block or two blocks away and take that extra time to walk here," Lemos said. "That makes it tough for us because we’re appointment-based barber shop, so once we start getting behind it’s just a downpour of all kinds of things coming that way."

The KC native said the shop will be open all week long during the draft. Being appointment-based, they don't allow walk ins, but he hopes the exposure will help business, especially with being so close to all the action.

"Being part of this area is just such a great opportunity and to grow with the city," Lemos said. "There’s nothing better than being in downtown Kansas City. There’s so many people coming and going, and it’s growing, and growing, and growing."

That portion of Main Street from Grand to W. 20th will be closed until May 7.

