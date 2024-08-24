'Make your voice heard;' Voter registration kiosks aim to make voting easier in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Democratic National Convention wrapping up, there are just over two months left until Election Day. It's prompted some leaders in Kansas City to look for easier ways to get Kansas Citians to head to the polls.

Kansas City and the local branch of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) will staff these registration kiosks.

Brian Luton /KSHB Ryana Parks-Shaw - KC Mayor Pro Tem

"We've kind of taken it to them,” Kansas City Mayor Pro Tem Ryana Parks-Shaw said. "Democracy works best when every voice is heard and without being a registered voter and without voting, your voice is not heard."

Parks-Shaw said the program will bring voter registration kiosks to Kansas City to make voting accessible.

Brian Luton / KSHB Joseph Nelson - NPHC

"It's less about who we're going to vote for, and it's more about making sure everybody has the opportunity to vote,” NPHC of Greater Kansas City social action chair Joseph Nelson said. "We want to make sure that you have the option to exercise that right as opposed to having some barrier that you weren't able to get a ride, or you fill out the wrong form."

Nelson said it's just as important to vote locally as it is nationally, and that, regardless of your vote, it's a reminder that your voice matters.