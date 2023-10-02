Man accused of killing Staley High School student resigns from Smithville School District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man accused of shooting and killing his stepson resigned from his position as an elementary teacher in the Smithville School District, according to court documents.

Steven L. Woods allegedly shot and killed Joseph M. Bonacorso, a Staley High School student, on Sept. 24 at his Northland home. Woods' wife was also injured in the shooting.

The former teacher — who is charged with first-degree murder, among other charges — worked at Maple Woods Elementary when the shooting unfolded.

Woods appeared in Clay County Circuit Court Monday for a bond hearing, where a judge denied any change in his $1 million, cash-only bond and he was assigned a public defender.

Documents from the court appearance confirmed Woods resigned from his position at Maple Woods. KSHB 41 News has reached out to the school district for comment.

Records previously obtained by the KSHB 41 I-Team revealed Woods had a violent run-in with Bonacorso's dad, John Bonacorso, in 2016.

On Dec. 30, 2016, Woods shot John Bonacorso during a confrontation, but no charges were filed against Woods in that incident because prosecutors ruled he had protection under Missouri’s Castle Doctrine of self-defense.

Woods is due back in court Oct. 10.

—