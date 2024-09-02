Man charged in connection to death of Osage Beach officer who died during chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who allegedly led an Osage Beach police officer on a chase over the weekend has been charged in connection to her death.

Christopher Aaron Bishop Wehmeyer, 23, is charged in Camden County with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention of a motor vehicle causing a death, a Class A felony.

Wehmeyer was booked into the Camden County Jail early Saturday. He was still being held on no bond by Monday.

The incident left 33-year-old Osage Beach police officer Phylicia Carson dead.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Carson had been chasing Wehmeyer in Camden County when her vehicle began to skid.

This caused Carson's vehicle to go off the road to the left, hit a tree and catch on fire.

Carson's vehicle was later located and she died on the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

No word on what led to the chase.

Provided Officer Phylicia Carson

Carson leaves behind six children and her husband.

Osage Beach is roughly 150 miles southeast of Kansas City.

—

