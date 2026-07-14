Man charged in June bank robbery in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man has been charged in the June 17 robbery of the Country Club Bank branch at 11006 Parallel Parkway.

The U.S. District Court in Kansas said that shortly before 2 p.m., a man entered the bank lobby wearing a mask and gloves, but left in less than a minute.

About an hour later, a man entered the bank wearing a gray Chiefs hoodie, a ski mask and sunglasses. He pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money.

After obtaining several bags of cash, he demanded keys from an employee and fled in the manager's vehicle, a white Volkswagen Tiguan.

Employees believed it was the same man who entered earlier.

Court records indicate the suspect, identified as Daniel J. Young, escaped with just under $14,000.

Later that evening, a witness contacted law enforcement after seeing a KCKPD press release about the bank robbery. The witness said they saw the suspect and a red Dodge Ram pickup parked underneath I-435 with its lights flashing.

Law enforcement used the vehicle, surveillance video, and cell phone information to identify Young.

A search warrant was issued, and on July 9, FBI and KCK police officers searched his residence and vehicle.

They recovered two ski masks and two handguns.

During questioning, Young admitted to the bank robbery. He told investigators his daughter died in 2004, and he's struggled with that loss.

Young said he uses drugs, that business has been slow, and that he's fallen behind on payments.

Young told investigators he used the nearly $14,000 obtained in the robbery to pay bills, rent and groceries.

He added that he "has thought about the robbery every day and feels terrible that the employees were scared."

Young stated, "he was desperate and had no choice, and was waiting for the FBI to come knocking."

The manager's stolen Volkswagen has been returned, according to authorities.

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