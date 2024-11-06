Man checking on vacant Kansas City home where squatters frequented charged in deadly shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man while checking on a vacant home in the city's Historic Northeast.

Myloe Doan, 21, is charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of William C. Wright.

On June 2, police responded to an intersection near E. 9th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

On arrival, officers found Wright suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to a nearby homeowner who said his cameras captured the incident.

Investigators reviewed the camera footage which showed a dark Dodge Durango pull up in front of a home in the area, according to court documents.

A man, later identified as Doan, was seen getting out of the vehicle and going toward the front of the home and taking pictures with his phone.

Doan walks out of the camera's view for a few moments but is later seen chasing Wright.

Detectives later obtained a search warrant for Wright's belongings. They found two BB guns near steps in the back of the home.

They also spoke with a neighbor who said owners had moved out of the home Doan was checking on. They also said Doan frequently checked on the home and drove a Dodge Durango.

According to the neighbor, Doan previously had multiple confrontations with homeless people who were squatting inside of the home.

Detectives linked the Dodge Durango to Doan and also used his cellphone records to place him in the area at the time of the killing, according to court documents.

Doan was later arrested at a home in Raytown.

