Man dies after being hit by Kenworth Fuel Tanker on I-435, Bannister Road in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died when he was hit by a Kenworth Fuel Tanker on Interstate 435 and Bannister Road in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday morning, according to police.

A preliminary investigation found the Kenworth was heading south on I-435 about 11:35 a.m. when the man ran from a shoulder of the highway and in front of the tanker, according to a KCPD crash report.

Though the driver of the Kenworth tried to avoid the man, he was hit by the front of the tanker. The man died at the scene.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the incident were available, nor was a victim identification.

