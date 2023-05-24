Watch Now
Man dies in Tuesday afternoon crash involving 3 vehicles in Northland

Posted at 11:03 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 00:11:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle crash in the Northland on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a KCPD crash report, a Black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on NW 68th Street at a high rate of speed.

The Toyota later hit a gold Chevy Impala that was heading eastbound and turning north on NW Waukomis Street.

The impact of that hit caused the Toyata to hit a red Volkswagen that was stopped at a light.

The Toyota later hit traffic signal pole in the area and went off a roadway and down an embankment.

A rear passenger was ejected from the vehicle and he died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Toyota and the front passenger suffered minor injuries.

No one in the Chevy or Volkswagen were injured.

